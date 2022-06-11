Post News
News at a Glance
Gov. Umahi berates South East APC delegates for shunning Igbo presidential aspirants — Daily Nigerian
Daily Nigerian
- The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi,has berated the south east zone’s delegates to the just-concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primary, insisting that they “traded” their votes.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
APC ticket: Umahi accuses south-east delegates of trading votes
The Herald:
APC presidential primary: S-East delegates traded their votes - Umahi fumes
Ripples Nigeria:
Umahi accuses South-East delegates to APC primary of trading votes
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gov. Umahi Berates South East APC Delegates For Shunning Igbo Presidential Aspirants
Pulse Nigeria:
South-East delegates betrayed Igbo aspirants during APC primary- Umahi
The Eagle Online:
Umahi berates South East delegates to APC presidential primary
News Breakers:
Gov. Umahi berates South East APC delegates for shunning Igbo presidential aspirants
Nigeria Breaking News:
APC Presidential Primary : South East Delegates Disappointed Me – Umahi Cries Out
Observers Times:
South-East delegates betrayed Igbo aspirants during APC primary- Umahi
Within Nigeria:
APC presidential primaries: Why South East aspirants performed woefully – Umahi
More Picks
1
I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
3
Gov. Umahi berates South East APC delegates for shunning Igbo presidential aspirants — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
17 hours ago
4
Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
5
Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
6
You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
7
Minimum Wage: NLC urges FG to compel debtor-states to pay -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
8
Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos -
Legit,
22 hours ago
9
PAP deploys 400 ex-agitators to farms in Niger Delta -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
10
APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Buhari For Ensuring Free, Fair Election -
Independent,
24 hours ago
