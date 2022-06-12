Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON qualifiers: Bonke returns, Troost-Ekong out ahead of Sao Tome clash
News photo The Punch  - Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has been handed a boost ahead of Monday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome with the return of Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke but Watford defender William Ekong has been ruled out of the encounter, ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

