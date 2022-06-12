Don’t abandon Nigeria to those that will mess it up, Obasanjo charges youths

Don’t abandon Nigeria to those that will mess it up, Obasanjo charges youths



Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged the Nigerian youths not to abandon Nigeria in the hands of those that will mess ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineDon’t abandon Nigeria to those that will mess it up, Obasanjo charges youthsNigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged the Nigerian youths not to abandon Nigeria in the hands of those that will mess ...



News Credibility Score: 99%