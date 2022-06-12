Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

100 million Nigerians that live in poverty will be the structure - Peter Obi says
News photo News Wire NGR  - Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has said the 100 million Nigerians that live in poverty would be the structure.Obi, who said this Sunday, was his reply to critics who say the Labour ...

