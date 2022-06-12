Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It is important to ensure a peaceful transition of power in 2023 in honour of the late M.K.O. Abiola - Buhari says
News photo News Wire NGR  - It is important to ensure a peaceful transition of power in 2023 in honour of the late M.K.O. Abiola, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday. The President gave the charge to Nigerians in his nationwide broadcast to commemorate this year’s Democracy ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Must Ensure A Peaceful Transition Of Power To Honour MKO Abiola – Buhari Channels Television:
We Must Ensure A Peaceful Transition Of Power To Honour MKO Abiola – Buhari
Honour Abiola, Other Democracy Heroes With Peaceful 2023 Election, Buhari Urges Nigerians This Day:
Honour Abiola, Other Democracy Heroes With Peaceful 2023 Election, Buhari Urges Nigerians
We must ensure 2023 elections are peaceful in honour of Abiola, says Buhari The Cable:
We must ensure 2023 elections are peaceful in honour of Abiola, says Buhari
We Must Ensure A Peaceful Transition Of Power To Honour MKO Abiola – Buhari Screen Gist:
We Must Ensure A Peaceful Transition Of Power To Honour MKO Abiola – Buhari


   More Picks
1 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Gov. Umahi berates South East APC delegates for shunning Igbo presidential aspirants — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
4 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Minimum Wage: NLC urges FG to compel debtor-states to pay - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 PAP deploys 400 ex-agitators to farms in Niger Delta - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Buhari For Ensuring Free, Fair Election - Independent, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info