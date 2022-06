Of banditry and a shared sovereignty (3), by Hassan Gimba

The post Of banditry and a shared sovereignty (3), by Hassan Gimba first ... Prompt News - Last week, they attacked an estate within Abuja. Gunmen, bandits, Boko Haram, those who “drag” sovereignty with Nigeria, attacked Genuine Estate, within the vicinity of [...]The post Of banditry and a shared sovereignty (3), by Hassan Gimba first ...



News Credibility Score: 50%