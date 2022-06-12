Post News
News at a Glance
Burna Boy?s police escorts detained for allegedly shooting two men at the a club after one of them confronted the singer for making passes at a married woman
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, for attempted murder after they shot two men identified as&nb
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club
Too Xclusive:
Burna Boy’s Men Arrested For Shooting A Married Man After Burna Boy Made A Pass At His Wife
Information Nigeria:
Police Arrest Burna Boy’s Escorts For Shooting Two People At Club Cubana
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Burna Boy’s Police Escort Shoots Two At Lagos Club
The Eagle Online:
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos night club, arrested
News Breakers:
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club
People n Politics:
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club
Naija News:
Police Arrest Burna Boy’s Escorts For Shooting Two People At Club Cubana
Bukas Blog:
Police Arrest Burna Boy’s Escorts Over Shooting At Cubana Club After Singer Allegedly Made Pass At Man’s Wife
Tunde Ednut:
Burna Boy’s Men Arrested For Shooting A Married Man After Burna Boy Made A Pass At His Wife
Gist Reel:
Details on how Burna Boy’s police escorts shot married man after he kicked against singer's advances on his wife surfaces
Tori News:
Burna Boy’s Police Escorts Shoot Married Man After Singer Made Pass At Wife
More Picks
1
Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
2
Borno: 55 scrap metal collectors killed in 3 weeks – Police -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
3
Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
Gunmen abduct 15 youths in Imo community, storm monarch's palace -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
7
Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
8
Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos -
Legit,
18 hours ago
9
APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Buhari For Ensuring Free, Fair Election -
Independent,
19 hours ago
10
Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu -
The News,
12 hours ago
