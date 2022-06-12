Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Burna Boy?s police escorts detained for allegedly shooting two men at the a club after one of them confronted the singer for making passes at a married woman
The Lagos State Police Commissioner's Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, for attempted murder after they shot two men identified as&nb

1 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Borno: 55 scrap metal collectors killed in 3 weeks – Police - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
3 Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct 15 youths in Imo community, storm monarch's palace - The Punch, 20 hours ago
6 You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
7 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
8 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 18 hours ago
9 APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Buhari For Ensuring Free, Fair Election - Independent, 19 hours ago
10 Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu - The News, 12 hours ago
