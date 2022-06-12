Post News
News at a Glance
Democracy is the best system of government – Bauchi governor | herald.ng
The Herald
- Democracy is the best system of government, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, declared in Bauchi on Sunday.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Bauchi, Niger govs make case for ideal democracy
Nigerian Tribune:
No better alternative to democracy ― Bauchi governor
The Nation:
Democracy is the best system of government – Bauchi governor
The Sun:
Democracy Day: No alternative to democracy as a form of government - Gov Mohammed
PM News:
June 12: Gov. Bala calls democracy best system of government - P.M. News
National Accord:
Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria – Gov. Mohammed
News Breakers:
June 12: Gov. Bala calls democracy best system of government
More Picks
1
Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe -
The Dabigal Blog,
18 hours ago
4
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
20 hours ago
5
AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive Morocco for Sao Tome clash -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
3 hours ago
9
Nigerian cities in darkness as electricity grid collapses again -
Premium Times,
10 hours ago
10
Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again -
Independent,
12 hours ago
