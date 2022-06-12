You’re No Longer My President, Umahi Tells Obiozor, Passes No Confidence Vote On Him

|
1
IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
3
Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian,
18 hours ago
5
Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch,
16 hours ago
6
I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports,
17 hours ago
7
(FOR THE RECORD): Text of President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech - Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
8
June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello - The Punch,
18 hours ago
9
APC ticket: Umahi knocks Ohanaeze, accuses South East delegates of trading votes - Daily Trust,
12 hours ago
10
Skin cancer kills 3 persons with albinism in Anambra - Vanguard News,
11 hours ago