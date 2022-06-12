Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PSG Reach Agreement With Pochettino To Part Ways
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PSG, Pochettino reach agreement to part ways Daily Post:
PSG, Pochettino reach agreement to part ways
PSG Reach Agreement To Part Ways With Pochettino Naija Loaded:
PSG Reach Agreement To Part Ways With Pochettino
PSG and Pochettino reach agreement to part ways Edujandon:
PSG and Pochettino reach agreement to part ways


   More Picks
1 Buhari: I live daily with grief, agony for victims of terrorism - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 8 hours ago
3 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 More Nigerians To Fall Into Extreme Poverty, Hunger, Says World Bank Report - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
6 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 INEC rejects Akpabio, recognises contender as APC senatorial candidate - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
9 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info