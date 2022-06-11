Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDSF2022: Nigeria has made significant steps towards digital economy, says NCC
The Eagle Online  - This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVCCEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta in his keynote address at the 2022 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on ‘5G: Enthroning ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

NCC: We’re making progress in enthroning 5G for digital economy News Diary Online:
NCC: We’re making progress in enthroning 5G for digital economy
NCC: We’re making progress in enthroning 5G for digital economy Prompt News:
NCC: We’re making progress in enthroning 5G for digital economy
5G: We’re making progress in our digital economy drive – NCC Sundiata Post:
5G: We’re making progress in our digital economy drive – NCC


   More Picks
1 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Buhari: I live daily with grief, agony for victims of terrorism - The Nation, 17 hours ago
3 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
6 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 12 hours ago
9 (FOR THE RECORD): Text of President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
10 June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info