Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Watch Davido Shut It Down At The Afroworld Festival 2022 In Dubai
Not Just OK  - The 30 BG boss Davido thrilled fans and gave them a night to remember at the Afroworld festival 2022 which was held in Dubai. Watch!

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

.@davido at the Afroworld festival. Pulse Nigeria:
.@davido at the Afroworld festival.
Glamsquad Magazine:
Afroworld Festival 2022: Davido Shuts Down Dubai (VIDEO)
Davido Shuts Down 2022 Afroworld Festival In Dubai (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
Davido Shuts Down 2022 Afroworld Festival In Dubai (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 1 day ago
6 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 11 hours ago
7 Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu - The News, 18 hours ago
8 APC ticket: Umahi knocks Ohanaeze, accuses South East delegates of trading votes - Daily Trust, 6 hours ago
9 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info