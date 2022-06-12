Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show.
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Popular Nigerian drag-queen, James Brown has taken to his social media page to make an earnest appeal to organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. Yaba Left Online:
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show.
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. The Dabigal Blog:
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show.
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. Naija Parrot:
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show.
2023 Elections: The most-followed Nigerian Presidential candidates on social media Benco News:
2023 Elections: The most-followed Nigerian Presidential candidates on social media
“How Can I Unwatch This” – Reactions as James Brown Appeals To BBN Organizers to Participate In Reality Show [Video] Gist Lovers:
“How Can I Unwatch This” – Reactions as James Brown Appeals To BBN Organizers to Participate In Reality Show [Video]
“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN organizers to participate in reality show (Video) Gbextra Online Portal:
“He will frustrate big brother” – Reactions as James Brown appeals to BBN organizers to participate in reality show (Video)
“He Will Frustrate Big Brother” – Reactions As James Brown Appeals To BBN Organizers To Participate In Reality Show (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
“He Will Frustrate Big Brother” – Reactions As James Brown Appeals To BBN Organizers To Participate In Reality Show (VIDEO)
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. See Naija:
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show.


   More Picks
1 Buhari: I live daily with grief, agony for victims of terrorism - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 8 hours ago
3 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 More Nigerians To Fall Into Extreme Poverty, Hunger, Says World Bank Report - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
6 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
8 INEC rejects Akpabio, recognises contender as APC senatorial candidate - Daily Trust, 7 hours ago
9 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 14 hours ago
10 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info