Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Let’s kick out this ‘borrowing and sorrowing’ APC, Atiku urges in Democracy Day message
Ripples Nigeria  - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) has called on Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) due to the rising debt profile of the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Democracy Day: Nigerians shouldn The Eagle Online:
Democracy Day: Nigerians shouldn't give up on hope - Atiku
Democracy Day: Nigerians shouldn’t give up on hope – Atiku News Diary Online:
Democracy Day: Nigerians shouldn’t give up on hope – Atiku
Democracy Day: Nigerians shouldn’t give up on hope – Atiku Prompt News:
Democracy Day: Nigerians shouldn’t give up on hope – Atiku
Atiku Abubakar democracy day message is for Nigerians to kick out APC News Wire NGR:
Atiku Abubakar democracy day message is for Nigerians to kick out APC


   More Picks
1 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Buhari: I live daily with grief, agony for victims of terrorism - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 More Nigerians To Fall Into Extreme Poverty, Hunger, Says World Bank Report - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
7 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
8 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info