Owo church massacre: Defence Chief, Irabor makes fresh revelation
News photo Daily Post  - The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, has revealed that security operatives have averted what could have been the most devastating incident in the history of Nigeria. Irabor made the disclosure during his appearance on a Channels Television’s ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

