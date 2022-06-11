Post News
IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, CSP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the alleged shooting incident
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Burna Boy: We’re investigating shooting incident — Police
Yaba Left Online:
IGP orders urgent and thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy’s escorts
Not Just OK:
Read Police Statement On Alleged Burna Boy's Security Detail Shooting
Ripples Nigeria:
Burna Boy: IGP orders probe of Lagos shooting incident
Naija Parrot:
IGP orders urgent and thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy’s escorts
News Breakers:
Burna Boy: We’re investigating shooting incident — Police – Vanguard
Naija News:
Burna Boy: IGP Takes Action On Shooting Incident At Club In Lagos
Tori News:
IGP Wades Into Shooting Incident Involving Burna Boy, Orders Thorough Investigation
More Picks
1
I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
2
Buhari: I live daily with grief, agony for victims of terrorism -
The Nation,
17 hours ago
3
Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
6
Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
7
Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) -
NPO Reports,
12 hours ago
9
(FOR THE RECORD): Text of President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
10
June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
