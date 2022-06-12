Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara: Bandits abduct 50 members of GSM Communication Union
News photo Daily Post  - The Zamfara State chapter of the GSM Communication Union has lamented that 50 of its members were abducted by bandits between Sokoto and Zamfara States

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits Abduct 50 Telecomm Workers In Zamfara The Trent:
Bandits Abduct 50 Telecomm Workers In Zamfara
Zamfara: Bandits abduct 50 members of GSM Communication Union Nigerian Eye:
Zamfara: Bandits abduct 50 members of GSM Communication Union
Bandits Abduct 50 Members Of GSM Communication Union As Their Vechicle Breaks Down Along The Road | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Bandits Abduct 50 Members Of GSM Communication Union As Their Vechicle Breaks Down Along The Road | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Bandits Abduct 50 Members Of GSM Communication Union As Their Vechicle Breaks Down Along The Road News Breakers:
Bandits Abduct 50 Members Of GSM Communication Union As Their Vechicle Breaks Down Along The Road


   More Picks
1 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
5 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 17 hours ago
7 (FOR THE RECORD): Text of President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
8 June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 APC ticket: Umahi knocks Ohanaeze, accuses South East delegates of trading votes - Daily Trust, 12 hours ago
10 Skin cancer kills 3 persons with albinism in Anambra - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info