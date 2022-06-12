Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


More Nigerians To Fall Into Extreme Poverty, Hunger, Says World Bank Report
News photo Sahara Reporters  - More Nigerians To Fall Into Extreme Poverty, Hunger, Says World Bank Report

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

More Nigerians’ll fall into extreme poverty, World Bank predicts The Punch:
More Nigerians’ll fall into extreme poverty, World Bank predicts
World Bank: More Nigerians will fall into extreme poverty Within Nigeria:
World Bank: More Nigerians will fall into extreme poverty
World Bank: More Nigerians will fall into extreme poverty Tunde Ednut:
World Bank: More Nigerians will fall into extreme poverty
More Nigerians ’ll fall into extreme poverty, World Bank predicts National Daily:
More Nigerians ’ll fall into extreme poverty, World Bank predicts


   More Picks
1 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Buhari: I live daily with grief, agony for victims of terrorism - The Nation, 17 hours ago
3 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
6 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
7 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 12 hours ago
9 (FOR THE RECORD): Text of President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
10 June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info