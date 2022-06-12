Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Boko Haram: Twenty displaced communities resettled, says Zulum
Peoples Gazette  - Mr Zulum reiterated his administration's commitment to supporting persons displaced by the insurgency to ensure their safe and dignified resettlement.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

