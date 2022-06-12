Maurtius 2022: Enekwechi Sets New Shot Put Record As Team Nigeria Retains 3rd Spot

The 29 year old threw 21.20m to erase the 21.08m ... Complete Sports - Chukwuebuka Enekwechi successfully defended his Shot Put title in a record breaking fashion as the curtains were drawn Sunday on the 22nd edition of the African Athletics Championship in Mauritius.The 29 year old threw 21.20m to erase the 21.08m ...



