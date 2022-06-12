2023: Muslim/Muslim tickets unacceptable to Christians, Anambra Bishop warns PDP, APC

2023: MuslimMuslim tickets unacceptable to Christians, Anambra Bishop warns PDP, APC



The presiding Bishop and General Superintendent of Grace of God Mission International, Bishop Paul Nwachukwu, has said that Nigeria is a ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online2023: MuslimMuslim tickets unacceptable to Christians, Anambra Bishop warns PDP, APCThe presiding Bishop and General Superintendent of Grace of God Mission International, Bishop Paul Nwachukwu, has said that Nigeria is a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%