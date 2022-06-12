Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Made-in-Nigeria goods massively in demand in Morocco, says centre — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The African Network Centre Sarl Ltd., an organisation established to promote integration and networking among African countries, says Nigerian products are massively in demand in Morocco. Chief Executive Officer of the centre, Ahmed Gombe, disclosed ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Made-in-Nigeria goods massively in demand in Morocco, says centre News Diary Online:
Made-in-Nigeria goods massively in demand in Morocco, says centre
Made-in-Nigeria goods are in high demand in Morocco, says centre National Accord:
Made-in-Nigeria goods are in high demand in Morocco, says centre
Made-in-Nigeria products in hot demand in Morocco PM News:
Made-in-Nigeria products in hot demand in Morocco
Made-in-Nigeria products in hot demand in Morocco News Breakers:
Made-in-Nigeria products in hot demand in Morocco


   More Picks
1 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 14 hours ago
2 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 Democracy Day: 2023 Polls must not be do-or-die affair, Buhari tells politicians - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Full list: Nengi, Sabinus bag 2022 GAGE awards - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 I Will Protect Nigerians From Enemies Within and Out (Full Text of President Buhari’s Democracy Day Speech) - NPO Reports, 22 hours ago
9 (FOR THE RECORD): Text of President Muhammadu Buhari's Democracy Day speech - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
10 June 12: Abiola's vision inspired me to contest for Presidency, says Yahaya Bello - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info