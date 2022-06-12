Ekiti 2022 Guber: IGP Deploys DIG, 4 AIGs, 3 CPs, PMF Commanders, Operational Assets

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has approved the deployment of one DIG, four AIGs, three CPs, PMF Commanders and operational assets for the 2022 Ekiti Governorship election.



