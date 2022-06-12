Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We Can’t Be Celebrating Democracy Day When Nigerians Are Slaves In Their Country, Afraid To Worship, Travel By Road Or Train – Governor Ortom
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Governor Samuel Ortom




The Benue State Governor, Mr Samuel Ortom has decried the worsening security situation in the country.
The governor lamented that armed terrorists threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and the country’s ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

