Nigeria Police To Interrogate Grammy Award Winner, Burna Boy Over Shooting Of Two People In Lagos Club By Singer’s Escorts
Sahara Reporters  - The Nigeria Police Force will interrogate Grammy Award winner, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy over the shooting of two fun-seekers by his police escorts in a club in Lagos.
SaharaReporters earlier reported that five policemen attached to Burna Boy ...

14 hours ago
