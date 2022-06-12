Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Some Catholic priests in Nigeria have enforced a policy of ‘No Permanent Voter Card (PVC), No Sunday Mass’.


In videos seen by SaharaReporters on Sunday, some church members were denied entry into Sunday masses over their inability to ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No PVC, no church - Catholic priest sends back members without voters card Legit:
No PVC, no church - Catholic priest sends back members without voters card
VIDEO: A Catholic priest asks church members to present their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) before they can be part of a mass. Leadership:
VIDEO: A Catholic priest asks church members to present their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) before they can be part of a mass.
Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses News Breakers:
Nigerian Catholic Priests Deny Church Members Without Permanent Voter Cards Entry Into Sunday Masses
"No PVC, No Church" - Catholic Priest Sends Back Church Members Without Voters Card (Details below) Edujandon:
"No PVC, No Church" - Catholic Priest Sends Back Church Members Without Voters Card (Details below)
Reactions as Catholic Priest sends members without PVC home Gist Reel:
Reactions as Catholic Priest sends members without PVC home


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
4 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 21 hours ago
6 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
7 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
8 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola - Independent, 23 hours ago
10 “Find a man, you will be 40 soon” – Nigerian man slams DJ Cuppy; she replies - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info