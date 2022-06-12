Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Osinbajo heads to Cote d'Ivoire for Africa CEO Forum
Peoples Gazette
- The vice president will participate in the event alongside other leaders in the continent and beyond.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Osinbajo off to Abidjan for Africa CEO Forum
The Guardian:
Osinbajo leaves for Africa CEO forum in Abidjan
News Breakers:
Osinbajo leaves for Africa CEO forum in Abidjan
Within Nigeria:
Osinbajo leaves for Africa CEO forum in Abidjan
More Picks
1
Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe -
The Dabigal Blog,
22 hours ago
4
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
5
FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola -
Independent,
1 day ago
9
“Find a man, you will be 40 soon” – Nigerian man slams DJ Cuppy; she replies -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
10
Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again -
Independent,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...