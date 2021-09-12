Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits abduct 55 Zamfara cellphone sellers on Sokoto-Gusau road
The Punch  - Bandits have abducted 55 members of the Nigeria Cellphone Sellers and Repairers Association, Zamfara State chapter, along Sokoto-Gusau Road.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
5 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive Morocco for Sao Tome clash - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 1 hour ago
8 Nigerian cities in darkness as electricity grid collapses again - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
9 Actress Angela Okorie shows off loaded gun as she asks her IG followers how church was for them (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Democracy Day: Defence minister thanks Nigerian military for 23 years of unbroken democratic rule - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
