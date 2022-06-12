Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I left PDP because I don?t collaborate with cheats - Segun Oni responds to allegations of being a 'notorious defector'
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti, Segun Oni has explained why he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

2 hours ago
Channels Television:
I left the PDP because I don't believe in cheating - Segun Oni, SDP #EkitiGovDebate #CTVTweets
Segun Oni: Why I left PDP for SDP - P.M. News PM News:
Segun Oni: Why I left PDP for SDP - P.M. News
Segun Oni: I left PDP because I don’t collaborate with cheats Within Nigeria:
Segun Oni: I left PDP because I don’t collaborate with cheats


