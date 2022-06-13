Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 presidency: My manifesto not ready - Tinubu disowns document in circulation
Daily Post  - The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has distanced himself from a purported 2023 campaign manifesto in circulation.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Tinubu distances self from viral manifesto in circulation The Street Journal:
2023: Tinubu distances self from viral manifesto in circulation
2023 presidency: My manifesto not ready – Tinubu disowns document in circulation Within Nigeria:
2023 presidency: My manifesto not ready – Tinubu disowns document in circulation
Not my manifesto: Tinubu places caveat on document in circulation News Breakers:
Not my manifesto: Tinubu places caveat on document in circulation
2023: My Manifesto Not Ready – Tinubu Distances Self From Document In Circulation Tori News:
2023: My Manifesto Not Ready – Tinubu Distances Self From Document In Circulation


   More Picks
1 Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
6 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
7 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 36 mins ago
9 Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info