Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EPL: Benfica confirm £85m deal with Liverpool for Darwin Nunez
News photo Daily Post  - Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Benfica's striker, Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to €100m (£85m).

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool agree €100m Nunez transfer -Sources Nigerian Tribune:
Liverpool agree €100m Nunez transfer -Sources
Liverpool close to Benfica The Punch:
Liverpool close to Benfica's Nunez deal –Reports
DONE DEAL!! Liverpool Reach Agreement To Sign This Highly Rated Striker (See PHOTO) Naija Loaded:
DONE DEAL!! Liverpool Reach Agreement To Sign This Highly Rated Striker (See PHOTO)
Liverpool Close To Signing Nunez From Benfica Independent:
Liverpool Close To Signing Nunez From Benfica
Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez News Breakers:
Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez
Done Deal Transfers: Darwin Nunez Naija News:
Done Deal Transfers: Darwin Nunez's Expected Move To Liverpool - All You Need To Know


   More Picks
1 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 20 hours ago
5 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive Morocco for Sao Tome clash - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerian cities in darkness as electricity grid collapses again - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
10 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info