Peseiro: Super Eagles Can Cope Without Injured Troost-Ekong Against Sao Tome

Troost-Ekong will no part in Nigeria's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Falcons of Sao Tome and Principe on Monday (today) ... Complete Sports - Super Eagles can cope without injured defender William Troost-Ekong, according to head coach, Jose Peseiro.



