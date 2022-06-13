Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video)
News photo Kemi Filani Blog  - Nigerian content creator, actress, and TV host, Bukunmi Adeaga – Ilori professionally known as Kie Kie has reacted to the epic fall she had at an event last night.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Comedienne Kie Kie says The Punch:
Comedienne Kie Kie says 'fall' at award show, a prank
It Was A Prank, Comedienne Kie Kie Says After Falling At Award Ceremony Page One:
It Was A Prank, Comedienne Kie Kie Says After Falling At Award Ceremony
Skitmaker, Kie Kie Reacts To Her Epic Fall At An Award Ceremony (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
Skitmaker, Kie Kie Reacts To Her Epic Fall At An Award Ceremony (VIDEO)
Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony See Naija:
Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony
Comedian Kie Kie falls off stage at an award show Gist Reel:
Comedian Kie Kie falls off stage at an award show
Skit Maker Kie Kie Reacts After Falling Off Stage At An Award Ceremony iBrand TV:
Skit Maker Kie Kie Reacts After Falling Off Stage At An Award Ceremony
Comedienne Kie Kie Says ‘Fall’ At Award Show, A Prank | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Comedienne Kie Kie Says ‘Fall’ At Award Show, A Prank | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Comedienne Kie Kie says ‘fall’ at award show, a prank – Punch Newspapers News Breakers:
Comedienne Kie Kie says ‘fall’ at award show, a prank – Punch Newspapers


   More Picks
1 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 24 hours ago
3 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
4 Tinubu campaign organisation disowns viral ‘manifesto’ on social media - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 “Find a man, you will be 40 soon” – Nigerian man slams DJ Cuppy; she replies - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 I left PDP because I don?t collaborate with cheats - Segun Oni responds to allegations of being a 'notorious defector' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info