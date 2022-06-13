Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Don't Flee The Country & Leave Nigeria For Those Messing Things Up - Obasanjo Tells Youths | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told Nigerian youths not to flee the country and leave things to those messing it up.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Don’t Leave Nigeria To Those Messing It Up – Obasanjo Tells Nigerian Youths
Peoples Gazette:
Take over power today, tomorrow will never come, Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Don’t Flee The Country & Leave Nigeria For Those Messing Things Up – Obasanjo Tells Youths
Nigerian Eye:
Take over power today, tomorrow will never come, Obasanjo tells Nigerian youths
Instablog 9ja:
Don’t leave Nigeria for those m£ssing things up — Fmr Pres. Obasanjo tells youths
Osmek News:
Don’t leave Nigeria for those m£ssing things up — Fmr Pres. Obasanjo tells youths
Tori News:
Don't Leave Nigeria To Those Messing It Up - Obasanjo Tells Nigerian Youths
More Picks
1
Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
2
FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
5
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From -
Naija News,
15 hours ago
6
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
7
Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
8
Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
9
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
Non-compliance with ongoing strike: ASUU to query defaulting varsities -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...