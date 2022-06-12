Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


June 12: Get Your PVCs, Saraki Urges Nigerians
Leadership  - Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians across the nation to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 General Election. In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja in commemoration of ...

59 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

June 12: Get Your PVCs, Saraki Urges Nigerians Independent:
June 12: Get Your PVCs, Saraki Urges Nigerians
#DemocracyDay: ‘Get your PVC’ ahead 2023 general elections, Saraki advises Nigerians The News Guru:
#DemocracyDay: ‘Get your PVC’ ahead 2023 general elections, Saraki advises Nigerians
#DemocracyDay: Get your PVC, Saraki tells Nigerians The Eagle Online:
#DemocracyDay: Get your PVC, Saraki tells Nigerians
Democracy Day: ‘Get Your PVC’, Saraki tells Nigerians News Diary Online:
Democracy Day: ‘Get Your PVC’, Saraki tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Sad! Nigerian lady hit by Lebanese man driving against traffic in Lagos dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 20 hours ago
5 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles arrive Morocco for Sao Tome clash - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 IGP orders thorough investigation on alleged shooting incident involving Burna Boy's escorts - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
9 Nigerian cities in darkness as electricity grid collapses again - Premium Times, 10 hours ago
10 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info