“Find a man, you will be 40 soon” – Nigerian man slams DJ Cuppy; she replies
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Billionaire heiress and disc jockey, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has responded to an ageist who made a snide remark about her single status.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
6 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
7 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 37 mins ago
9 Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 14 hours ago
