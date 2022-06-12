Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Owo church killing: Governor Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo
Legit  - Following a resolution by the leaders of the southwest on the killing of many at the Owo church incident, Governor Akeredolu has extended the mourning period.

36 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Owo attack: Ondo govt extends mourning period to Wednesday The Punch:
Owo attack: Ondo govt extends mourning period to Wednesday
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo Nigerian Tribune:
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo
Owo church massacre: Akeredolu extends mourning period Daily Post:
Owo church massacre: Akeredolu extends mourning period
South-West Govs Declare 3-day Mourning Over Ondo Massacre Leadership:
South-West Govs Declare 3-day Mourning Over Ondo Massacre
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period Premium Times:
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period
Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo – The Sun Nigeria
Owo Massacre: Oyo Govt Declares Three Days Mourning Independent:
Owo Massacre: Oyo Govt Declares Three Days Mourning
Owo attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo - P.M. News PM News:
Owo attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo - P.M. News
Owo Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period News Break:
Owo Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period
Owo Massacre: Akeredolu announces fresh 3-day mourning period in Ondo News Wire NGR:
Owo Massacre: Akeredolu announces fresh 3-day mourning period in Ondo
Southwest Govs Declare Three Days Mourning For Victims Of Ondo Church Attack The Will:
Southwest Govs Declare Three Days Mourning For Victims Of Ondo Church Attack
Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo The Eagle Online:
Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo
Owo Attack: Ondo Govt Extends Mourning Period To Wednesday | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Owo Attack: Ondo Govt Extends Mourning Period To Wednesday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Owo attack: Ondo govt extends mourning period to Wednesday News Breakers:
Owo attack: Ondo govt extends mourning period to Wednesday
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period in Ondo NPO Reports:
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period in Ondo
Owo Church Massacre: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period Screen Gist:
Owo Church Massacre: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period
Owo Killings: Gov Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period Tori News:
Owo Killings: Gov Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period


   More Picks
1 Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
6 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
7 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 36 mins ago
9 Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info