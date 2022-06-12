Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Owo church killing: Governor Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo
Legit
- Following a resolution by the leaders of the southwest on the killing of many at the Owo church incident, Governor Akeredolu has extended the mourning period.
36 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Owo attack: Ondo govt extends mourning period to Wednesday
Nigerian Tribune:
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo
Daily Post:
Owo church massacre: Akeredolu extends mourning period
Leadership:
South-West Govs Declare 3-day Mourning Over Ondo Massacre
Premium Times:
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period
The Sun:
Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Owo Massacre: Oyo Govt Declares Three Days Mourning
PM News:
Owo attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo - P.M. News
News Break:
Owo Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period
News Wire NGR:
Owo Massacre: Akeredolu announces fresh 3-day mourning period in Ondo
The Will:
Southwest Govs Declare Three Days Mourning For Victims Of Ondo Church Attack
The Eagle Online:
Owo terror attack: Akeredolu extends mourning period in Ondo
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Owo Attack: Ondo Govt Extends Mourning Period To Wednesday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Owo attack: Ondo govt extends mourning period to Wednesday
NPO Reports:
Owo Terror Attack: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period in Ondo
Screen Gist:
Owo Church Massacre: Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period
Tori News:
Owo Killings: Gov Akeredolu Extends Mourning Period
More Picks
1
Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible -
The News Guru,
22 hours ago
2
Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe -
The Dabigal Blog,
19 hours ago
6
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
7
2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
36 mins ago
9
Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola -
Independent,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again -
Independent,
14 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...