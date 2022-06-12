Post News
News at a Glance
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Benfica have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Darwin Nunez for €75million (£64m) plus add-ons that could see the fee rise to €
37 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Liverpool agree €100m Nunez transfer -Sources
Daily Post:
EPL: Benfica confirm £85m deal with Liverpool for Darwin Nunez
The Punch:
Liverpool close to Benfica's Nunez deal –Reports
Naija Loaded:
DONE DEAL!! Liverpool Reach Agreement To Sign This Highly Rated Striker (See PHOTO)
Independent:
Liverpool Close To Signing Nunez From Benfica
News Breakers:
Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez
Naija News:
Done Deal Transfers: Darwin Nunez's Expected Move To Liverpool - All You Need To Know
Tori News:
Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez In £85m Deal
More Picks
1
Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible -
The News Guru,
22 hours ago
2
Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
22 hours ago
5
Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe -
The Dabigal Blog,
19 hours ago
6
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
7
2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
8
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
37 mins ago
9
Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola -
Independent,
21 hours ago
10
Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again -
Independent,
14 hours ago
