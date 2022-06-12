Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Benfica have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Darwin Nunez for €75million (£64m) plus add-ons that could see the fee rise to €

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Liverpool agree €100m Nunez transfer -Sources Nigerian Tribune:
Liverpool agree €100m Nunez transfer -Sources
EPL: Benfica confirm £85m deal with Liverpool for Darwin Nunez Daily Post:
EPL: Benfica confirm £85m deal with Liverpool for Darwin Nunez
Liverpool close to Benfica The Punch:
Liverpool close to Benfica's Nunez deal –Reports
DONE DEAL!! Liverpool Reach Agreement To Sign This Highly Rated Striker (See PHOTO) Naija Loaded:
DONE DEAL!! Liverpool Reach Agreement To Sign This Highly Rated Striker (See PHOTO)
Liverpool Close To Signing Nunez From Benfica Independent:
Liverpool Close To Signing Nunez From Benfica
Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez News Breakers:
Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez
Done Deal Transfers: Darwin Nunez Naija News:
Done Deal Transfers: Darwin Nunez's Expected Move To Liverpool - All You Need To Know
Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez In £85m Deal Tori News:
Liverpool Sign Darwin Nunez In £85m Deal


   More Picks
1 Bakare wishes Tinubu best in 2023, says new Nigeria possible - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
2 Nigerian Pastor shows up in church with a gun (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Crossdresser, James Brown declares his intention to run for a spot in the ‘Big Brother Africa’ reality TV show. - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Jose Peseiro Reveals What Super Eagles Must Do In Order Not To Concede Early Against Sao Tome and Principe - The Dabigal Blog, 19 hours ago
6 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 4 hours ago
7 2023: INEC under pressure to end voters’ reg, disenfranchise Nigerians – Ohanaeze alleges - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 37 mins ago
9 Safety Of Nigeria, Collective Responsibility, Says Oyetola - Independent, 21 hours ago
10 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info