Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations
News photo News Diary Online  - By Emmanuel Oloniruha President Muhammadu Buhari received a rousing welcome from students, guests and dignitaries on Monday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the June 12 Democracy Day celebratio…

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Buhari attends last Democracy Day Celebrations as President Daily Trust:
PHOTOS: Buhari attends last Democracy Day Celebrations as President
PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES NIGERIANS ON DEMOCRACY DAY TV360 Nigeria:
PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES NIGERIANS ON DEMOCRACY DAY
Nigerians Cheer Buhari At Democracy Day Celebrations Independent:
Nigerians Cheer Buhari At Democracy Day Celebrations
PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES NIGERIANS ON DEMOCRACY DAY TV360 Nigeria:
PRESIDENT BUHARI ADDRESSES NIGERIANS ON DEMOCRACY DAY
Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations Prompt News:
Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations
Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations Sundiata Post:
Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations
President Buhari Celebrates 2022 Democracy Day At Eagles Square (Photos And Video) Naija News:
President Buhari Celebrates 2022 Democracy Day At Eagles Square (Photos And Video)
JUNE 12: Nigerian Celebrates Democracy Day, At Eagle Square Fresh Reporters:
JUNE 12: Nigerian Celebrates Democracy Day, At Eagle Square


   More Picks
1 Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Non-compliance with ongoing strike: ASUU to query defaulting varsities - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info