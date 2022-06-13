Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We are in talks - Spokesperson of National Consultative Forum, Dr. Yinusa Tanko speaks on possible merger between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Spokesperson of National Consultative Forum, Dr. Yinusa Tanko has commented on a possible merger between Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, ENGR. Rabiu Kwankwaso. In an interview ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vanguard News:
'Peter Obi's LP, Kwankwaso's NNPP working towards a merger'
Video: Peter Obi’s LP, Kwankwaso’s NNPP working towards a merger -NCF Spokesperson News Wire NGR:
Video: Peter Obi’s LP, Kwankwaso’s NNPP working towards a merger -NCF Spokesperson
"Peter Obi and Kwankwanso working on a merger to defeat APC, PDP" Nigerian Eye:
"Peter Obi and Kwankwanso working on a merger to defeat APC, PDP"
"We are in talks" - NCF spokesman, Dr. Yinusa Tanko speaks on possible merger between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso [Video] Gist Reel:
"We are in talks" - NCF spokesman, Dr. Yinusa Tanko speaks on possible merger between Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso [Video]
We Are In Talks – NCF Spokesman, Dr. Yinusa Tanko Speaks On Possible Merger Between Peter Obi And Rabiu Kwankwaso (Video) Tori News:
We Are In Talks – NCF Spokesman, Dr. Yinusa Tanko Speaks On Possible Merger Between Peter Obi And Rabiu Kwankwaso (Video)


   More Picks
1 Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Non-compliance with ongoing strike: ASUU to query defaulting varsities - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info