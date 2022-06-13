Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Filmmaker, Edgard Leroy, dies in Lagos-Ibadan auto crash
News photo Daily Trust  - Nigerian-based Cameroonian filmmaker who recently won the prestigious African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award as the Best Indigenous Movie in the Yoruba category, for his directorial debut feature, Alaise, is dead.

7 hours ago
