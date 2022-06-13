Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Police confirm abduction of three missionaries in Kogi
Daily Post
- The Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of three missionaries working with the Kogi State Child Evangelism Fellowship, CEF. The
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Police confirm 3 missionaries’ abduction in Kogi
Daily Nigerian:
Police confirm abduction of 3 missionaries in Kogi — Daily Nigerian
News Breakers:
Police confirm abduction of 3 missionaries in Kogi
Within Nigeria:
Police confirm abduction of three missionaries in Kogi
Tori News:
Police Confirm Abduction Of Three Missionaries In Kogi
More Picks
1
The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo attacks Buhari administration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
4
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
5
Three dead, many injured, properties destroyed in Katsina rainstorm -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
6
Tinubu campaign organisation disowns viral ‘manifesto’ on social media -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
7
Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again -
Independent,
20 hours ago
10
I left PDP because I don?t collaborate with cheats - Segun Oni responds to allegations of being a 'notorious defector' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
