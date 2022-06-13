Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Haaland Finally Reveals Why He Made Choice To Join Manchester City (See What He Said)
News photo Naija Loaded  - New Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, has given reasons why he chose the Premier League club. Haaland’s move from Borussia Dortmund was officially confirmed on Monday. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium. “You can’t ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EPL: Why I chose Man City - Haaland opens up Daily Post:
EPL: Why I chose Man City - Haaland opens up
Erling Haaland Speaks on His Decision to Joining Manchester City Not Just OK:
Erling Haaland Speaks on His Decision to Joining Manchester City
Erling Haaland signs £51 million deal with Manchester City Peoples Gazette:
Erling Haaland signs £51 million deal with Manchester City
PHOTOS: Manchester City officially announce the signing of Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland. News Wire NGR:
PHOTOS: Manchester City officially announce the signing of Norwegian striker, Erling Haaland.
Done Deal: Man City Complete Haaland’s Signing Naija News:
Done Deal: Man City Complete Haaland’s Signing
Erling Haaland Concludes Signing To Manchester City Talk Glitz:
Erling Haaland Concludes Signing To Manchester City
He Tori News:
He's Here - Man City Announce It Has Completed Signing of Erling Haaland


   More Picks
1 Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 ‘Nigerian security with Ebubeagu kidnapping, killing, harvesting human organs in Southeast’ – IPOB alleges - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From - Naija News, 15 hours ago
6 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
8 Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 Non-compliance with ongoing strike: ASUU to query defaulting varsities - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info