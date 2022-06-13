Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari govt finally recognizes MKO Abiola's Deputy, Babagana Kingibe as Vice President
News photo Daily Post  - Former running mate to the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, Babagana Kingibe, has been recognized as an ex-Vice President.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Democracy Day: FG recognizes Kingibe as former Vice President Vanguard News:
Democracy Day: FG recognizes Kingibe as former Vice President
Three slump at Democracy Day parade as Kingibe get vice president’s recognition The Guardian:
Three slump at Democracy Day parade as Kingibe get vice president’s recognition
Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President Pulse Nigeria:
Democracy Day: MKO Abiola’s deputy gets recognized as ex-Vice President
Buhari govt finally recognizes MKO Abiola’s Deputy, Babagana Kingibe as Vice President Nigerian Eye:
Buhari govt finally recognizes MKO Abiola’s Deputy, Babagana Kingibe as Vice President
MKO Abiola: Nigerians React As FG Finally Recognizes Kingibe As Vice President Naija News:
MKO Abiola: Nigerians React As FG Finally Recognizes Kingibe As Vice President


   More Picks
1 The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo attacks Buhari administration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
4 Three dead, many injured, properties destroyed in Katsina rainstorm - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
5 Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
7 NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
8 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 23 hours ago
9 I left PDP because I don?t collaborate with cheats - Segun Oni responds to allegations of being a 'notorious defector' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
10 NITDA unveils code of practice for interactive computer service platforms, others - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info