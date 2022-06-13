Post News
News at a Glance
Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, has lost his son, Buni, in a road accident.
The seven-year-old child named after Governor Mai Mala Buni, and two others
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Gov Buni Mourns Deputy’s Son, 2 Others
Daily Trust:
Yobe deputy gov’s son dies in road crash
Sahara Reporters:
Yobe Deputy Governor Loses Son In Auto Crash
The Trent:
TRAGIC: Yobe Deputy Governor's Son Dies In Road Crash
News Breakers:
TRAGIC: Yobe Deputy Governor’s Son Dies In Road Crash
Naija News:
PHOTO: Tears As Son Of Yobe Deputy Governor Dies
Tori News:
Tragedy As Yobe Deputy Governor's Son, Two Others Perish In Road Crash
More Picks
1
The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo attacks Buhari administration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
4
Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
15 hours ago
6
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
5 hours ago
8
I left PDP because I don?t collaborate with cheats - Segun Oni responds to allegations of being a 'notorious defector' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
9
NITDA unveils code of practice for interactive computer service platforms, others -
News Diary Online,
9 hours ago
10
Nigerian Couple Risk Jail Term For ‘Enslaving’ Woman In Ireland, To Pay Victim N7.5million -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
