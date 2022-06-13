TAJBank, ICD seal pact on capital projects financing in Nigeria

TAJBank, ICD seal pact on capital projects financing in Nigeria



TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineTAJBank, ICD seal pact on capital projects financing in NigeriaTAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s leading non-interest bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%