Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Anambra community declares operation 'know your tenant', to checkmate crime
Nigerian Tribune
- Uke community of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has declared what it called ‘operation know your tenants’.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Insecurity: Anambra community declares operation know your neighbours
Daily Post:
Insecurity: Anambra community declares 'operation know your tenants'
The Trent:
Anambra Community Declares ‘Operation Know Your Tenants’ To Curb Insecurity
News Breakers:
Insecurity: Anambra Community Declares ‘Operation Know Your Tenants’
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Insecurity: Anambra Community Declares ‘Operation Know Your Tenants’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog
More Picks
1
The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo attacks Buhari administration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday -
Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
4
South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
10 hours ago
6
Yobe Deputy Governor's son, two others die in road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
7
Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) -
Kemi Filani Blog,
20 hours ago
8
2023: Don't try Muslim-Muslim ticket, CAN warns APC, other parties — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
20 hours ago
9
Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Toyin Lawani finally unveils husband’s face to the world as they mark first anniversary (Photos and Video) -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
