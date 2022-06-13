Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo attacks Buhari administration (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

 

While preaching in his church today Ju

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Oyedepo Daily Post:
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Oyedepo
Buhari Gov’t Most Wicked And Corrupt In Nigeria’s History – Bishop Oyedepo The Trent:
Buhari Gov’t Most Wicked And Corrupt In Nigeria’s History – Bishop Oyedepo
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history –Bishop Oyedepo Nigerian Eye:
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history –Bishop Oyedepo
Buhari’s Govt Most Wicked, Corrupt Regime In Nigeria’s History – Oyedepo Oyo Gist:
Buhari’s Govt Most Wicked, Corrupt Regime In Nigeria’s History – Oyedepo
Buhari’s Govt is the most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Pastor Oyedepo Top Naija:
Buhari’s Govt is the most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Pastor Oyedepo
The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop David Oyedepo Gist Reel:
The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop David Oyedepo
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Oyedepo Tunde Ednut:
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Oyedepo
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Oyedepo Within Nigeria:
Buhari govt most wicked, corrupt regime in Nigeria’s history – Oyedepo
Buhari Govt Most Wicked, Corrupt Regime In Nigeria’s History – Oyedepo Screen Gist:
Buhari Govt Most Wicked, Corrupt Regime In Nigeria’s History – Oyedepo
Buhari Gov’t Most Wicked And Corrupt In Nigeria’s History – Bishop Oyedepo News Breakers:
Buhari Gov’t Most Wicked And Corrupt In Nigeria’s History – Bishop Oyedepo
You Were All Deceived – Oyedepo Laments About Buhari Government Naija News:
You Were All Deceived – Oyedepo Laments About Buhari Government
Buhari Tori News:
Buhari's Govt Most Wicked, Corrupt Regime In Nigeria’s History – Oyedepo


   More Picks
1 The most corrupt regime in the history of Nigeria - Bishop Oyedepo attacks Buhari administration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Eleven killed as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Benue community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 South-East Nigeria Thrown Into Darkness As Electricity Distribution Company Announces System Collapse - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
5 Three dead, many injured, properties destroyed in Katsina rainstorm - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
6 Tinubu campaign organisation disowns viral ‘manifesto’ on social media - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 Skitmaker Kie Kie reacts to her epic fall at an award ceremony (Video) - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 Liverpool seal £85m Darwin Nunez deal as Benfica confirm the Uruguayan striker is on his way to Anfield - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Nigerians Experience Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again - Independent, 20 hours ago
10 I left PDP because I don?t collaborate with cheats - Segun Oni responds to allegations of being a 'notorious defector' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info