1 terrorist killed as police foil attack on Kaduna-Abuja Highway
A combined team of police and military operatives foiled a mission by bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday. The team killed one of the bandits, and recovered one AK47 rifle and nine of their operational motorcycles.

8 hours ago
