Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lara Olukotun has sent out a warning after her fight with Mercy Aigbe at a party went viral.
Mercy and Lara were at a party for the opening of a plaza on Sunday, June 12, wh
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Mercy Aigbe breaks silence over dirty fight with Omolara Olukotun
Ripples Nigeria:
Actress Mercy Aigbe fights Lagos socialite, Omolara Olukotun at event (Video)
The Eagle Online:
Mercy Aigbe, Lagos socialite in physical fight at social event + Video
The Street Journal:
Mercy Aigbe, socialite Lara Olukotun in public show of shame at Lagos party
The Will:
Mercy Aigbe And Socialite Lara Olukotun Engage Each Other In A Fight
Pulse Nigeria:
Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party
Edujandon:
“The story is deep” - Mercy Aigbe Reacts To Viral Video Of Herself Fighting At An Event With Lagos Socialite, Lara Olukotun (Video)
Gist Reel:
"Please don't trigger me" – Larrit sends stern warning after Mercy Aigbe shared her side of story following public fight
Naija News:
‘Don’t Trigger Me’ – Lara Blows Hot, Issues Warning To Mercy Aigbe
News Breakers:
Mercy Aigbe Reportedly Engages In Public Fight With Lagos Socialite Lara Olukotun
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Mercy Aigbe Speaks On Her 'Fight' With Businesswoman, Lara Olukotun | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Talk Glitz:
Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Mercy Aigbe And Larrit's Fight
GL Trends:
Mercy Aigbe allegedly engaged in a scuffle with businesswoman in a party
Tori News:
I Don’t Support Violence - Iyabo Ojo Reacts To Fight Between Mercy Aigbe And Lara Olokutun
More Picks
1
Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo Friday -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
2
"You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
FG?s claim that ISWAP is responsible for Owo attack is speculative - Fayemi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Mob set suspected motorcycle thief ablaze in Bauchi -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
5
Actress Mercy Aigbe and shoe vendor, Larrit fight at the opening of a new plaza (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Police confirm arrest of B/Haram suspect, Mubarak, in Borno -
News Diary Online,
18 hours ago
7
Nigerians cheer President Buhari at Democracy Day celebrations -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
8
2023: Labour Party Reveals Region Peter Obi Will Pick Running Mate From -
Naija News,
17 hours ago
9
NSCDC destroys illegal refineries, arrests 5 suspects in Delta -
Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
10
Lagos govt declares three days of mourning for victims of Owo church attack -
Ripples Nigeria,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...