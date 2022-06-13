"You face me I face you" Lara Olukotun writes after her fight with Mercy Aigbe went viral







Mercy and Lara were at a party for the opening of a plaza on Sunday, June 12, wh Linda Ikeji Blog - Lara Olukotun has sent out a warning after her fight with Mercy Aigbe at a party went viral.Mercy and Lara were at a party for the opening of a plaza on Sunday, June 12, wh



News Credibility Score: 99%